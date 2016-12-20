Swimming pool inaugurated at St. Aloysius College in Mangaluru

Students take swim across the state-of-the-art swimming pool at St. Aloysius College which was inaugurated by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies U.T. Khader on Monday in Mangaluru.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies U.T. Khader on Monday inaugurated the new swimming pool of the St. Aloysius College. This will help swimmers who were so far dependant on swimming pool of the Mangauluru City Corporation’s swimming pool.

This new eight-lane swimming pool has been built at a cost of Rs. 8 crore. It is 50-metres long and 25-metres wide. The pool has all the facilities to host national and international swimming events. A baby pool has also been provided for kids.

The swimming pool will be open between 6.45 a.m. and 8.45 p.m. There will be no charges for staff and students of the college. The college will collect nominal charges for each session from others. They have planned to issue monthly, half yearly, yearly passes for users.