Students urged to pursue values for success in life

Praveen P. Kadle, founding Managing Director and CEO of Tata Capital, speaking at the 23rd convocation of Manipal University in Manipal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: handout_mail

Praveen P. Kadle, founding Managing Director and CEO of Tata Capital, said on Saturday that dedication, discipline and determination were essential to attain success in any field.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the third and final day of the 23rd convocation of Manipal University at KMC Greens here.

As many as 1,169 students received degrees here on Saturday.

Mr Kadle urged the graduating students to pursue certain values in life to succeed. “I have studied that every successful person follows certain principles,” he said and impressed upon the students to do just that. “There are three D’s which are important and will help you on the road to success in your life. They are dedication, discipline and determination. Whatever your goal in life is, pursue it with the three D’s and you will succeed in achieving whatever objectives you have in mind. Value the three D’s in your life going forward,” he said.

Mr Kadle said that the students had graduated into a new world.

“So take life easy,” he said and quoted the German-American poet Charles Bukowski’s from his ‘Grammar of Life’ which says, “Past is imperfect, the present is tense, the future is malign, and immortality lacks evidence, lay down and eat roses”.

“You do not know what your future is going to be, so enjoy life and take it as it comes,” he said.

Education gave students an entry into the new world and good education certainly gave them a good platform to start with. “It opens the doors to corporate life for those who wish to join the corporate world, or it will help you to start your own business, some will become entrepreneurs,” he said.

“You have a responsibility toward the nation, the society, the University you have just passed out from, and also parents, colleagues, teachers and others. Even if you decide to go abroad for higher studies and continue to stay on there, you still have responsibility towards all of these, particularly your nation. You need to give back to all those who made your life successful,” Mr. Kadle said.