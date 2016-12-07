Mangaluru

Student drowns in Puttur swimming pool

A second year B. Com student of St. Philomena College, Puttur, was drowned in a swimming pool on Tuesday morning.

The police identified the boy as Karthik G. Rai, son of Gangadhar Rai, a resident of Alangar near Puttur. The incident occurred in a private swimming pool near Darbe.

The police said that the student appeared not to have consumed any water and suspected that cardiac arrest resulted in his death. Post-mortem would reveal the details, they said. He was a good sportsman and knew swimming well.

The Puttur Town Police have registered a case of unnatural death.

A 13-year-old boy drowned in the same swimming pool in April this year.

