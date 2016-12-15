Mangaluru

Special train to Pune to have all AC coaches

more-in

The Special Train between Pune and Mangaluru Junction to be operated from December 17 will have all air-conditioned 3 Tier coaches. Train No. 01301 Pune – Mangaluru Jn. Weekly special train will leave Pune at 4.10 p.m. on December 17, 24, 31, January 7 and 14 on Saturdays to arrive at Mangaluru Junction the next day at 10.55 a.m. Train No. 01302 Weekly special train will leave Mangaluru Jn. at 12.50 p.m. on December 8, 25, January 1, 8, and 15 on Sundays to reach Pune at 8.15 a.m. the next day.

The train will have 13 AC 3 Tier coaches and two brake luggage cum generator cars. It will stop at Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgoan, Karwar, Kumta, Mookambika Road (Byndoor), Udupi and Mulki.

Post a Comment
More In Mangaluru
Mangalore
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2016 12:40:19 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/Special-train-to-Pune-to-have-all-AC-coaches/article16840798.ece

© The Hindu