Special train to Pune to have all AC coaches

The Special Train between Pune and Mangaluru Junction to be operated from December 17 will have all air-conditioned 3 Tier coaches. Train No. 01301 Pune – Mangaluru Jn. Weekly special train will leave Pune at 4.10 p.m. on December 17, 24, 31, January 7 and 14 on Saturdays to arrive at Mangaluru Junction the next day at 10.55 a.m. Train No. 01302 Weekly special train will leave Mangaluru Jn. at 12.50 p.m. on December 8, 25, January 1, 8, and 15 on Sundays to reach Pune at 8.15 a.m. the next day.

The train will have 13 AC 3 Tier coaches and two brake luggage cum generator cars. It will stop at Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgoan, Karwar, Kumta, Mookambika Road (Byndoor), Udupi and Mulki.