Special offer in Wi-Fi zones for Manipal Varsity students

more-in

Bharti Airtel, India’s largest telecommunications services provider, announced a 50 per cent data back offer for students of Manipal University using the Airtel Hangout app to connect to Wi-Fi zones across the campus, here on November 18.

This enables high speed data access and allows students to do much more online with their existing Airtel plans, a press release stated.

Students can download the app from Android or iOS store. Upon installation, users will have to validate their phone numbers to start the session on Airtel Hangout following which it will automatically connect to the Wi-Fi network. Users will just need to have an activated Airtel 3G/4G plan, since their Wi-Fi data consumption will be charged from here.

Sharan Shetty, COO, Bharti Airtel, Karnataka, and G.K. Prabhu, Director, Manipal Institute of Technology announced the launch of Airtel Wi-Fi zones for students of Manipal University on November 18, the release said.