Special Public Prosecutor appointedin Vinayak Baliga murder case

The State government has appointed N. Ravindranath Kamath as the special public prosecutor in the murder of RTI activist Vinayak Baliga.

In the notification issued on December 21 by Under Secretary (Home-Police Services) T. Krishnayya, Mr. Kamath, a resident of Bengaluru, has been asked to appear on behalf of the government before the Sessions Court and conduct the case related to the murder registered with the Barke Police Station.

The notification further states that the cost of services of Mr. Kamath will be borne by Vinayak Baliga’s elderly father Ramachandra Baliga, who had made the plea for the appointment of special public prosecutor.

Vinayak Baliga was hacked to death by three persons near his house in Kodialbail on March 21. The Barke police arrested Naresh Shenoy, main accused, and six other persons in the case. The Barke police have filed the charge-sheet. A petition by Ramachandra Baliga seeking narco-analysis of Naresh Shenoy is coming up for hearing before the Supreme Court in the next few days.