Shuttle tournamentfrom November 24

The Golden Sports Foundation has, in association with Golden Shuttle Academy and Mahesh PU College, organised Golden Shuttle Cup 2016, Open South Zone Tournament, from November 24 to November 27 in Mangaluru.

The tournament would be held at U.S. Mallya Indoor Stadium, Lalbagh, under different categories, including singles and doubles for men and women, mixed open doubles and veterans men’s doubles.

There would also be Dakshina Kannada and Udupi inter-district level tournaments for boys and girls under different age categories, starting from under 10 to under 19.

The last date for receiving entries is November 22.

Entries can be sent to goldenshuttleacademy@ gmail.com or through text message/Whatsapp to 8861664572.

Entry fee for district events can be paid at the stadium on November 23 between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.