Shreedharananda nominated Dharmadhikari of Savita Samaj Dharma Peetha

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt nominating Shreedharananda as Dharmadhikari of Savita Samaj Dharma Peetha in Udupi on Thursday.

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt gave “Bhakti Deekshe” to Shreedharananda (25) of Konchur village, Chittapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, and nominated him as Dharmadhikari of Savita Samaj Dharma Peetha here on Thursday. A large number of people from the Savita Samaj community witnessed the ceremony here. Elaborate rituals marked the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion at Rajangana here, the seer said that he had long-standing relation with Savita Samaj, which would continue in the future also.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Vishwesha Tirtha Swami said that the people of Savita Samaj had approached him and urged him to give “deekshe” as “Dharmadhikari” to Shreedharananda. If Shreedharananda later wished, he would give him “sanyasa deekshe” also, he said.

Shreedharananda Swami said that he was attracted to spirituality from a young age. As a first step, he had got the “Dharamadhikari Deekshe” from the Pejawar seer. Later, he would take “sanyasa deekshe” from the Pejawar seer after three years. He would work for the Savita Samaj community, he said.

Shreedharananda’s earlier name was Sridhar. When he came into contact with Shradananda Swami of Bagalkot, he was called Shreedharananda Swami. He had received formal and spiritual education at Siddaganga Mutt and Adichunchangiri Mutt.

Shreedharananda’s father H. Anjaneya and mother Padmavati were present on the occasion.