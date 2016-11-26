Sentenced in assault case

more-in

Principal Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunil Singh on Friday convicted members of two groups of a family of being guilty of assaulting one another in Urwa here six years ago.

Ganesh, Prasanna, Yeshwant, Vinay Netra and Darshan were accused of causing grievous injury to their relative 61-year-old Dashrath following a heated exchange over a property dispute in Daddalakadu near Urwa on March 21, 2010.

A counter complaint was filed by Ganesh, Prasanna, Yeshwant accusing Dashrath of hitting them with a helmet.

Senior Public Prosecutor Sudhir Kumar conducted the case filed by Dashrath, while Assistant Public Prosecutor Mohan Kumar conducted the case based on the counter complaint by Ganesh and his associates. The Magistrate sentenced Ganesh, Prasanna, Yeshwant, Vinay Netra and Darshan to two years imprisonment and Dashrath to six months imprisonment.