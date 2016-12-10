Seminars, theatre fest to mark golden jubilee valedictory of Rangabhumi from today

more-in

Seminars, inauguration of new building, and a five-day theatre festival will be held to mark the valedictory of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Rangabhumi organisation, here from December 10 to 14.

Addressing presspersons here, P. Vasudeva Rao, vice-president of the organisation, said the plays which would be staged during the five-day theatre fest are: Varaha Purana by Asian Theatre, Bengaluru, on December 10; Mallige from December 11; Roopa Roopagalanu Dati on December 12; Chamchaluve by Natana, Mysuru, on December 13; Mahamayi by Alva’s Ranga Adhyayana Kendra on December 14. These plays will be staged on the MGM College campus at 6 p.m.

A seminar on ‘Theatre and Women’ will be held at Ravindra Mantapa at 10.30 a.m. on December 11. Vaidehi, writer, will inaugurate the seminar, to be held in association with the Karnataka Nataka Academy. Madhavi Bhandary, Abhilasha Somayaji, Kathyayini Kunjibettu, Champa Shetty, Rajani Garud, Poornima Suresh and Shilpa Joshi, will participate in the seminar.

In the afternoon session, a seminar will be held on ‘Challenges facing modern theatre’. Venkataramana Aithal, principal, Ninasam, Heggodu, will preside over this seminar. Suryakanth Gunakimath, Chandrahasa Ullal, Mouneesh Badiger, Harish Bhat, Sitara, Basuma Kodagu, theatre personalities, will participate in it.

New building

The new building of Rangabhumi will be inaugurated near Karambally Temple at Doddanagudde by Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, at 4.30 p.m. on December 12.

Shobha Karandlaje, Oscar Fernandes, MPs, Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLC, Raghupati Bhat, former MLA, will be chief guests at the inauguration.

The valedictory of the golden jubilee celebrations will be inaugurated by Basavalingaiah, director, National School of Drama, Bengaluru, at Muddana Mantapa, MGM College, at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, Mr. Rao said.

Tallur Shivaram Shetty, president, Rangabhumi, Praveenchandra Kuthpady, general secretary, H.P. Raviraj, joint secretary, Aravind Nayak Ammunje, member, were present.