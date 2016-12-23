Sand extractioncase postedto January 5

more-in

The National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone), Chennai, on Thursday posted hearing in the case of the sand extraction in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas of Udupi district, to January 5.

Ranjan Shetty, advocate for the applicants, Udaya Suvarna and others from Baikady and Kukkude villages in Udupi district, told The Hindu that the advocates for sand extractors had presented their arguments.

The tribunal had posted the case for hearing on January 5.

The stay order on sand extraction in CRZ areas of Udupi district will continue till then, he said.

Mr. Suvarna and a few other residents of Baikady and Kukkude villages near Brahmavar in Udupi taluk had approached the NGT five months ago stating that sand was being extracted flouting all norms and environmental laws in the last few years.

The NGT had, on May 17, 2016, issued an order staying the issuance of sand mining permit/extraction of sand from the rivers of Udupi district.