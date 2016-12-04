Sand extraction: Ullal police seize lorry

more-in

The Ullal police on Saturday seized a lorry that was allegedly carrying sand illegally towards Kerala.

This is the seventh case registered by the police in the last 15 days.

The police said that during a routine inspection of vehicles, they stopped the lorry coming from Kallapu near Thokkottu bus stand and found the lorry carrying sand.

The sand was being taken to Kerala.

The police said lorry driver Bhaskar Poojary did not have any documents granting permission for sand extraction and transport.

The police said a case of theft has been registered against Bhaskar Poojary and owner of the lorry.

On November 30 the Ullal police had seized a lorry that was carrying sand illegally near Talapady.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) too seized a lorry on November 29.