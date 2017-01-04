Samskrita Bharathi convention in Udupi from Friday

more-in

The fifth All India Convention of Samskrita Bharathi will be held at Rajangana here from January 6 to 8.

Addressing pressperson here on Tuesday, Dinesh Kamath, convener of the organising committee, said that nearly 2,000 delegates from across the country including scholars, vice-chancellors of Sanskrit universities, and educationalists were expected to participate. The seers of various mutts too would participate.

The objective was to prepare an action plan for popularising Sanskrit. The convention would also discuss issues including the role of Sanskrit in nation-building, contribution of Sanskrit in fostering national integration and promoting social harmony, and others.

An exhibition would be held at the Rajangana Parking Lot grounds (9.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.) from January 6 to 8.

Joe D’Cruz, noted Tamil writer and Sahitya Akademi award winner, would inaugurate the exhibition at 5.30 p.m. on January 5. Books, CDs and DVDs on learning simple Sanskrit would be displayed and available for sale.

Cultural programmes in Sanskrit titled ‘Bharath Vaividhyam’ would be held in the evenings at 7 p.m. at Rajangana from January 5 to 8. They include the ballet ‘Sri Krishna Kathamritham’ on Thursday, Yakshagana performance ‘Guru Dakshina’ on Friday, ‘Bharath Kalavaibhavam’ on Saturday, and ‘Sahasraaravaibhavam’ at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Nirmalanandanath Swami of Adichunchungiri Mutt and Suresh Soni, RSS leader, will deliver lectures on ‘Samskrita Bharatham – Samartha Bharatham’ at 5 p.m. on January 7.

Sumitra Mahajan, Lok Sabha Speaker, would inaugurate the convention at 10 a.m. on January 6. Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt, Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, and Shobha Karandlaje, MP, would be the chief guests. Chand Kiran Saloja, All India President of Samskrita Bharati, would deliver the keynote address. Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Human Resource Development, would be the chief guest at the valedictory function at 4 p.m. on January 8. A.S. Kiran Kumar, chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation, and Nalin Kateel, MP, would be among the guests of honour, Mr. Kamath said.