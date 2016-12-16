Sagar Kavach coastal security exercise commences

more-in

The police nabbed three “terrorists” of “Red Group” about three nautical miles off the Malpe coast in the Arabian Sea when they were trying to reach Udupi during the Sagar Kavach mock coastal security exercise here on Thursday.

K.T. Balakrishna, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu that these “terrorists” were nabbed by the personnel of the Coastal Security Police. On “interrogation”, these three “terrorists” of “Red Group” revealed that they planned to plant “bombs” at the Malpe Fisheries Harbour and the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple in Udupi. “But as they had been caught, their plans had been foiled,” he said.

He said that the police had set up about 25 check-posts at vital locations along the Coastal region of the district as part of the exercise. Nearly 600 police personnel, including those from Coastal Security Police and District Armed Reserve Police, had been pressed into duty for this operation in the district, while 200 police personnel were on regular duty in the district.

“The intention of this operation is to test the preparedness of the police, Coastal Security Police and other security personnel in the district. By conducting such exercises frequently, we improve our preparedness and develop the standard operating procedures,” he said. “These exercises help in dealing with such situations whenever they occurred. The work by the police during such security exercises is evaluated by the top security and intelligence agencies,” Mr. Balakrishna said. The Sagar Kavach coastal security exercise will continue on December 16 also.