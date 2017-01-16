Run to create awareness on healthier lifestyle

more-in

As many as 1,075 people, including students and faculty members of NIT-K, took part in a marathon to create awareness on a healthy lifestyle here on Sunday. The event was organised by the the NIT-K Alumni Association, it second one. The marathon was held in three separate formats: 3.3 km, 6 km and 10 km. All three began from the NITK beach gate and ended at the beach.

The 3.3 km run had the maximum of 1,000 participants, followed by 50 participants for the 6-km and 25 for the 10-km run. Dean (Academics) Katta Venkataramana flagged off the run at around 7 a.m. “We are glad to see all the 1,000 participants completing the 3.3 km run,” said Akshay Kekuda, a NIT-K student, who was one of the organisers of the marathon.

The marathon came to an end around 9 a.m. when a group of students presented a skit on beach schooling and other social initiatives that students have taken up.

Mr. Kekuda said the success of the marathon has inspired the association to hold a similar event next year wherein Mangalureans too can take part.