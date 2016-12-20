Rs. 185.9 crore sanctioned for underground sewage system

more-in

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, said on Monday that an amount of Rs. 185.9 crore had been sanctioned for constructing underground drainage (UGD) system in Udupi city.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Madhwaraj said that at present, the underground drainage system covered only about 30 per cent of the city. With the sanctioning of Rs. 185.9 crore, it would cover 70 per cent of the city. As many as eight sewage zones are to be formed in the city.

The construction of six sewage zones would be completed in the first phase. As many as five new wet wells would be constructed, while the existing three wet wells, including the one at Nittur, would be repaired.

He said that two 3.5 million litres per day (mld) sewage water treatment plants would be set up in different parts of the city. Nearly 11 acres of land was required for setting up these plants and the wet wells. The government had only three acres of land. Hence, nine acres of land would be acquired.

Negotiations were on with the owners of private land for acquisition of land. As soon as a detailed project report was drawn up for the underground drainage works, tenders would be floated.

A modern bus stand each would be constructed at Udupi and Manipal. A third dam would be constructed on the Swarna at Shimbra to improve drinking water supply to the city at a cost of Rs. 33 crore.

Now, 12 low-floor government city buses under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM) scheme were operating in the city.

A survey would be carried out to see if the services of the remaining 18 low-floor buses could be provided in the suburban areas.

These buses could move within a radius of 20 kilometres of the city. After the survey work, the Regional Transport Office would issue schedule for these buses to operate.

He would call a meeting of the government city bus employees soon to understand their problems.

A committee comprising district in-charge Ministers, legislators and three non-officials would be formed to ensure proper utilisation of grounds in all districts. The sports policy was expected to be ready by the Budget session, Mr. Madhwraj said.

Meenakshi Bannanje, Udupi City Municipal Council president, and B. Narasimhamurthy, Udupi Urban Development Authority chairman, were present.