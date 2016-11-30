Roads will be free of potholes by next month-end: Lancelot Pinto

All roads — except the ones which have been completely worn out — in the city will be free of potholes by the end of next month, according to Lancelot Pinto, chairman, Standing Committee for Town Planning and Improvement at Mangaluru City Corporation.

He told the monthly council meeting of the corporation on Tuesday that the civic body has taken up the pothole-filling works which will be completed by December-end. Mr. Pinto said that asphalting the roads, which have been completely worn out, will be taken up by February 1. Work estimates of such roads will be prepared in January. Councillors of respective wards can give a list of such roads now.

Sudhir Shetty Kannur, councillor, said that potholes on the main Pumpwell-Padil Road have not been filled up. Mayor Harinath said that asphalting of roads, which are in a bad condition, should be over by February-end.

Mr. Harinath questioned an Executive Engineer for delaying repair of Surathkal-Kana-MRPL Road. The official said that bids for the particular work have been invited and they will be opened on December 6.

The cost of repairs has been estimated at about Rs. 99 lakh. The official said that oil companies — MRPL, BPCL and HPCL — will each bear 20 per cent of the project cost. The Mayor said that as the road has not been repaired, banners have come up on the road seeking his (the Mayor’s) resignation.

Thumbe dam

Mr. Harinath said that after de-silting the Netravati between the old vented dam and the new vented dam, which is on the downstream of the old dam at Thumbe, water will be stored at new dam up to four mts height. Water will be stored up to five mts level in the new dam only after paying compensation to owners whose land will be submerged. The Mayor did not specify when the de-silting work would be over. Mr. Harinath said that two zonal offices of the corprartion in the Lalbagh building of the civic body will be opened on December 3.

The third zonal office will be in Surathkal. Mohammed Nazir, Commissioner, was present on the occasion.