Rise above narrow considerations, aim at equality: Kaikini

more-in

Jayanth Kaikini, writer, said on Wednesday that people should rise above considerations of caste, religion and creed and try to aim at the creation of an egalitarian society.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the ‘Language Harmony Day’ as part of National Integration Week celebrations organised by Tenkanidiyur Government College and PG Study Centre and Dr. T.M.A. Pai Chair on Indian Literature, here.

Mr. Kaikini said that even in the case of languages, it was essential to maintain harmony. Those who were thinking of gaining by exploiting the issues of caste, religion and not thinking of gender equality, were not working for the progress of the country.

Literature and arts played a vital role in making people realise that they should shun inequality. They helped retain conscience in the people and this went a long way in improving the society. Overcoming inequalities and narrow mindedness automatically led to integration among people.

Though there was lot of criticism about popular cinema, the fact remained that they had played an important role in fostering a sense of unity and integrity in the country. The role of the popular Hindi films and also vernacular films in creating a feeling of oneness could not be ignored, he said.

Mr. Kaikini said that there was now an increasing propensity towards materialism. Many youth chose people who made a lot of money as their role model. Instead, the role models could be people, who were doing their work sincerely.

He recalled that during his school days, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation driver was invited as the chief guest at the School Day celebrations because the driver in his long service had seen to it that there was no accident involving his bus. Such persons could be the role models, he said. Students should read books of writers including Yashwanth Chittal and Shantinath Desai, Mr. Kaikini said.

Earlier, Vaidehi, chairperson of Dr. T.M.A. Pai Chair on Indian Literature, Manipal University, explained the measures taken by the chair to popularize Indian literature in schools and colleges.

Niketan, Associate Professor, Department of Kannada; Balakrishna Hegde, principal of the college; and Venkatesh H.K., Assistant Professor, Department of Kannada, were present.