Residents protest against poor roads in Baikampady Industrial Area

more-in

MANGALURU

Residents and road users of Baikampady Industrial Area on Thursday held a demonstration protesting the sheer apathy of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) in maintaining the civic infrastructure in the locality, particularly roads and drainages.

They took out a protest march too under the banner of Baikampady Area Residents Welfare Committee and Baikampady Autoridkshaw Drivers and Owners Association to highlight the problems being faced by them.

In a memorandum submitted to various authorities, including the MCC, the associations said that the main road leading to Jokatte via Baikampady and inner roads of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board have been in a state of disrepair for long. While road users have to wade through slush puddles during the rains, they have to bear severe dust during the remaining period of the year thereby becoming vulnerable to health hazards, they said.

The Industrial Area houses several industries employing more than 10,000 workers, whose health condition is at stake. Thousands of vehicles, heavy as well as light, ply inside the Industrial Area every day bearing the brunt of pathetic roads. Four people have died due to recent road mishaps in the locality, the associations said.

The roads lack proper drainage because of which they get damaged during the rains. The civic authorities should intervene immediately and restore the roads to good condition, they demanded.

Eom