Registration of life certificatesat EPFO on Saturdays now

As per the Union government’s instructions, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is obtaining Digital Life Certificates through Aadhaar bio-metric method under Digital India Programme.

A press release issued here said that the EPFO, Sub Regional Office (SRO), had already opened Jeevan Pramaan Patra Registration Centre on its office premises here to enable the pensioners to register their Life Certificates digitally on all working days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As part of this initiative, registration facility will be additionally open on following Saturdays, that is, December 31, January 7, January 14, and January 21, on the premises of SRO here, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All the pensioners are requested to avail of this opportunity to register their Life Certificates digitally.

All pensioners have been urged to submit their Life Certificate/Non-Remarriage Certificate, which were due in November 2016, digitally through the Jeevan Praman system, by January 21, 2017, so as to enable EPFO to disburse monthly pension without any break; otherwise payment of monthly pension from January 2017 onwards will be stopped.

All pensioners should approach EPF Office along with their PPO Number, Aadhaar Card, bank pass book and mobile phone for necessary registration under the Jeevan Praman system, the release said.