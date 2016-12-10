Ramanath Rai dares BJP to table adjournmentmotion in Legislature against Yettinahole

more-in

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister B. Ramanath Rai on Friday dared the Bharatiya Janata Party to table an adjournment motion in the Legislature against the Yettinahole Water Diversion Project.

‘Politically motivated’

“If Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Jagadish Shettar or K.S. Eshwarappa in the Council table such a motion, I would persuade Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to see that the motion is passed and the project is cancelled,” Mr. Rai told reporters here. Terming the Sapta Kshetra-Pancha Tirtha Yatre against the project as politically motivated with the involvement of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mr. Rai sought to shift the blame of sanctioning the project on the Opposition party.

“Neither was I an MLA nor a Minister when the project was approved by the government,” he said, blaming the BJP for making it a political issue.

The project was cleared by B.S. Yeddyurappa, the then Chief Minister, and was given administrative sanction by his successor D.V. Sadananda Gowda, he said.

Stating that he was the first to raise concern over the Paramashivaiah Report on Netravathi water diversion during a seminar, Mr. Rai regretted that it was late V.S. Acharya, Home Minister in the Yeddyurappa government, who made the Cabinet decision clearing the project. “Late Acharya was the son of this region and we were shocked by the announcement,” he said.

At that time, none of the BJP leaders opposed the project, as they were more concerned over votes from the other region.

Asked why he is not taking up the issue at present, Mr. Rai candidly said that the number of legislators supporting the project is more than the number of those opposing it.

“There is someone above all these,” he candidly said.

He parried questions with regard to the impact on environment in the core eco-sensitive zone saying that the environment impact assessment study was not needed for drinking water projects.