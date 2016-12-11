Protect human rights for a beautiful society: District Judge

more-in

Principal District and Sessions Judge K.S. Beelagi on Saturday said if one strictly abides by the rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution, then there might not be any complaints of human rights violation.

He was speaking after inaugurating observation of the International Human Rights Day organised by the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission and the Dakshina Kannada District administration here. He said the fundamental duties too are as important as fundamental rights and if both are righteously followed, there might not be any violation of rights.

Many a time, rights violation begins at home when parents scold the wards for not performing up to their expectation, he said and advised parents to inculcate virtues in wards’ life instead. To inculcate values among others, one need to be virtuous at first, he said and urged everyone to be a better human being. While the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948, violation of these rights had oft and on been criticised and opposed in India from time immemorial. Saints and philosophers made their best efforts to sensitise fellow citizens about human values whenever there were instances of violation. Every religion too urges the mankind to first become a human being, Mr. Beelagi noted. Hatred is the main reason for rights violation and hence one should shun that vice. Human rights have to be upheld for a beautiful environment and society, Mr. Beelagi said.

Students of St. Agnes’ College attended the observation in large numbers under the guidance of Principal Sr. M. Jeswina. Speaking earlier, SHRC secretary Madhu Sharma explained the significance of International Human Rights Day and the role of SHRC.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police Vedamurthy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Shantharaju and others were present.