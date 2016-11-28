Power supply in Udupi district to be affected on Tuesday

more-in

The power supply in almost all parts of Udupi district will be affected on Tuesday following MESCOM undertaking emergency maintenance and repair work at different places.

Power supply will be affected between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. in areas fed by Tallur, Byndoor and Gangolli sub-stations. They include Vandse, Gangolli, Shirur, Uppunda, Kollur, Tallur, Byndoor, Navunda, Maravanthe, Hemmadi, Hattiyangadi, Khambadakone, Basrur, Kota, Saligrama, Sasthana, Barkur, Korgi, and all surrounding areas.

Areas fed by Belman feeder in Karkala will not have power supply between 9.30 a.m. and 2 p.m. These include Mavinakatte, Nandalike, Kedinje, Belman, Sooda, Santhurkopla, Kodimaru, Ittameri and surrounding areas.

Power supply will be affected between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in all areas around Manipal, Hiriyadka, Parkala, Ajekar, Shivapura, Hebri and Mandarthi. Areas surrounding Hebri will not get power supply from 9.30 a.m. till 6 p.m.

Areas around Udyavara will not get power between 9.30 a.m. and 4 p.m. They include Kukkikatte, Bailoor, Korangrapadi, Udyavara, Katpadi and surrounding areas.

Power supply will be affected in areas fed by Bailoor feeder between 9 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.. Areas affected include Haladi, Bidkalkatte, Shankaranarayana, Amasebail, Siddapura, Ulloor and surrounding areas.