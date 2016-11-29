Poor response to MCC’s consultative meeting

more-in

Only seven representatives from the civil society took part in the public consultative meeting called by the Mangaluru City Corporation to seek suggestions before drafting the 2017-18 budget, on Monday.

A few councillors were also present. Most of those who spoke at the meeting used the opportunity to express their grievances instead.

No suggestion to reserve funds to take up any visionary project was made.

According to an activist, the corporation should have given enough publicity to the meeting through radio channels, local cable channels and other forms of advertisement. But the civic body only issued a press statement and did nothing to reach out to the masses, thus ensuring the meeting would be remain a formality, he said.