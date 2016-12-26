Poor have understood long-term benefits of demonetisation: Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Sunday that the poor supported demonetisation as they had understood its long-term benefits.

Responding a question by presspersons here, Mr. Parrikar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a good decision and it should be supported by everyone. “But some people do not like demonetisation. Hence they are opposing it,” he said. The poor people had appreciated the decision and were backing it, Mr. Parrikar said.

Earlier, speaking at Rajangana here, Mr. Parrikar said that he was happy visiting the temple-town of Udupi and the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple as it had shown the ‘bhakti marg’ (path of devotion). He would try to attend the 700th birth anniversary of the exponent of Dwaita philosophy, Madhwacharya, expected to be held in Udupi in February, he said.

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt said that Mr. Parrikar had earlier earned a good name as Chief Minister of Goa. Now he was the Defence Minister in the Union Cabinet. “He is working efficiently as Union Defence Minister. Let him continue with his good work,” the seer said.

The seer also felicitated Mr. Parrikar.

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, junior seer of Pejawar Mutt; Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada MP, and Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLC, were present.