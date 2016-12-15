Police arrest man, recover valuables worth Rs. 3.75 lakh

more-in

The police arrested a person on the charge of theft at Mundkur village near Karkala on December 11. They recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs. 3.75 lakh from him.

A press release issued by the district police here on Wednesday identified the accused as Umanath Prabhu (47), a resident of Miyar village in Karkala taluk. On interrogation, Prabhu confessed that he had stolen gold and silver ornaments from houses from Kuntady, Kowdur, Kadu Hole, Durga, Mundkur, Milyar and Gudeangady villages and also from the Veerabhadra Temple in Karkala town between 2015 and 2016.

Based on the information given by him, the police recovered gold ornaments worth Rs. 3.5 lakh, silver ornaments of Rs. 25,000, Rs. 11,000 in cash and a watch. Prabhu had been earlier arrested in connection with a theft case in Hebri police station limits in 2007 and had undergone a prison sentence of a year in 2008. He was also involved in a theft case in Mangaluru about 15 years ago.

Joy Anthony, Karkala circle police inspector, said that Prabhu was produced in a court in Karkala on December 11 and was remanded in police custody for two days. He was again produced before the court and was remanded in judicial custody for a fortnight, he said.