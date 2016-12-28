Police arrest chain snatchers in Mangaluru

more-in

The Konaje police on Tuesday arrested a woman on the charge of stealing jewellery from kids at marriage halls a day after one such incident was reported. The police also arrested a jeweller who bought stolen jewellery from the accused.

The police gave the name of the accused as Minnath (39), wife of late Abdul Rahiman, a resident of Ullala Kodi and the one who bought them as Yogish Achari, a resident of Madoor, who has a shop at Ombatthu Kere, Ullal.

On Monday, Fathima Zohra and Ayisha of Asaigoli had complained to the Konaje police that jewellery on the person of their kids were stolen during a wedding at Al-Madina Hall, Tiblepadavu, held on Sunday. The police swung into action and on inquiry zeroed in on Minnath. After her arrest, the police learnt that the accused were involved in similar acts at marriage halls in Deralakatte, Natekal, Thokkottu and other places. While 60 g of stolen gold was recovered from Minnath, 23 g of stolen gold was recovered from Yogish, the police said.

Another case

In another incident, the Mangaluru North Police arrested two persons on the charge of chain snatching.

Their names were given as Vimarsh Alva (21), a resident of Kulashekara and Shahil Hussain (21), a resident of Shivanagar, Pandeshwar.

The accused allegedly snatched a gold chain from women in Madyar under Ullal Police limits on December 13 and in Moodbidri Police limits on December 25.

They were apprehended on suspicion on Tuesday on GHS Road in the city.

Upon inquiry, they revealed involvement in commission of the crime, the police added.