People of all faiths should respect one another: Pejawar seer

Christians meeting Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt on the eve of Christmas in Udupi on Saturday.

A few members of the Christian community met Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt and paid their respects to him on the eve of Christmas in Udupi on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple here, the Pejawar seer too greeted them on the occasion.

Speaking to them, the seer said that it was essential for people following different faiths to respect the feelings of one another.

They should trust one another and live together, he said.

People should take care to see that there was no violence of any kind between the followers of different faiths. It was everyone’s responsibility to see that peace and harmony prevailed in society, the seer said.