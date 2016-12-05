Pejawar swamiji launches Dattamala Abhiyan in Udupi

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt, speaking at the launch of Dattamala Abhiyan at Madhwa Mantapa in Udupi on Sunday.

‘I hope Datta Peetha is handed over to the Hindu community soon’

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt launched the Dattamala Abhiyan organised by the Mangaluru regional unit of the Bajrang Dal here on Sunday. The office-bearers of Mangaluru regional unit of the Bajrang Dal were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Pejawar seer said that the Dattamala Abhiyan was a peaceful movement. The Datta Peetha was a sacred place for the Hindu community. Lord Dattatreya was both god and guru. “I hope the Datta Peetha is handed over to to the Hindu community as soon as possible,” he said.

Sharan P., convener of the Mangaluru region of the Bajrang Dal, Sunil K.R., Divisional Co-Convener of the Mangaluru division of the Bajrang Dal, Dinesh Mendon, district convener, M.B. Puranik, P. Vilas Nayak, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders, were present.

Activists of the Bajrang Dal would be leaving for Chikkamagaluru, where they would have Datta Paduka Darhsan and attend programmes chalked out by the organisation there from December 11 to 13.