Pejawar seer to fast for a day to support ‘Go-Satyagraha’

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt said on Thursday that he would sit on a day’s fast here from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 26, 2017 to support the State-wide “Go Satyagraha” seeking a ban on cow slaughter in the country and other demands related to cow.

Addressing presspersons here, the Pejawar seer said that all sants and the general public would be participating in the “Go-Satyagraha” in their respective district headquarters. This would be a peaceful agitation within the Constitutional framework.

This agitation was being organised by the Karnataka Rajya Go-Shalega Okkoota (Karanataka State Cow Protection Shelters Federation). It was being backed by Vishwa Hindu Parishat, Hindu Jagran Vedike, Bajrang Dal, Go-Parivar and Zilla Go Andolan Samiti.