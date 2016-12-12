Pedestrian skywalk project yet to begin

The area near the Mini Vidhana Soudha where the skywalk has been proposed, in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H_S_Manjunath

More than three-and-a-half months after the foundation stone for the city’s first pedestrian skywalk was laid, the project is yet to take off.

With its structural design not yet ready, there is no clarity on how exactly to meet the shortage of fund required for completing the project.

Karnataka Coastal Development Authority (KCDA) laid the foundation stone for the project on August 23 to connect the Town Hall side with the Mini Vidhana Soudha side.

The former president of the KCDA Nivedith Alva chose the location as it was heavily crowded. Passengers who came from Mangaluru Central also crossed the road in the same location to board city buses.

The cost of the project has been estimated at Rs. 1.56 crore and the Nirmiti Kendra has been asked to build it.

Pradeep D’Souza, secretary, KCDA, told The Hindu that the authority would contribute Rs. 78 lakh and the Mangaluru City Corporation would bear 5 per cent of the total cost of the project.

The remaining amount would have to be collected from other sources. J.R. Lobo, Mangaluru City South MLA, has assured of getting the same.

The government has approved the project, he said adding that the Nirmiti Kendra is now in the process of getting the structural design of the project done.

A kendra official said that the soil test for taking up the project has been completed. If the agency which has been asked to submit the structural design failed to provide the same within the fortnight the kendra would ask any other agency to prepare and submit it.

As per the plan, there would be escalators on both sides for going up. For climbing down, only stairs would be available.

This is mainly to get more people to use the sky walk, the official said adding that the revenue department would hand over the land only after submitting the proposal of the project. It would be submitted only after the structural design was ready.

After building the skywalk, the authority would hand it over to the corporation for maintenance. The civic body has also approved the project, Mr. D’Souza added.