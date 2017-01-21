Paryaya: Palimar Mutt performs ‘Akki Muhurta’

The rice ‘murras’ being carried in a procession as part of ‘Akki Muhurta’ on the Car Street in Udupi on Friday.

The Palimar Mutt performed the ‘Akki Muhurta’, the second of the major preliminaries before the next Paryaya festival, here on Friday.

Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Palimar Mutt would ascend the ‘Paryaya Peetha’ also called the ‘Sarvajna Peetha’ at the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple, established by Sri Madhwacharya, the exponent of Dwaita philosophy, here on January 18, 2018. This will be his second Paryaya.

Elaborate rituals marked the ‘Akki Muhurta’. The rituals began with offering of prayers to Lord Kodanda Rama with Lakshmana and Sita at Palimar Mutt, the presiding deity of the mutt. Then the representatives of the Palimar Mutt went in a procession on the Car Street and visited the Sri Chandramouleshwara Temple, Sri Ananteshwara Temple and Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple offered their prayers at these temples and returned to the Palimar Mutt. Some in the procession held the insignia of the mutt.

Later, a small decorated rice ‘murra’ was placed in a golden palanquin taken in procession on the Car Street from the Palimar Mutt. As many as 108 devotees carried 108 rice ‘murras’ on their heads and participated in the procession.

The procession again went around the Car Street and culminated at the Palimar Mutt. There was the rhythmic beating of traditional drums during the procession.

The decorated rice ‘murra’ was then shifted in front of the shrine of the presiding deity at Palimar Mutt, where prayers and other rituals were conducted.

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami, junior of seer of Pejawar Mutt, Vidyasagara Tirtha of Krishnapur Mutt, Vidyavallabha Tirtha Swami of Kaniyur Mutt, Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami of Admar Mutt, Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, Vishwavallabha Tirtha of Sode Mutt, Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami of Shiroor Mutt, were present.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami said that the objective of ‘Akki Muhurta’ was to collect and store rice to ensure its plentiful supply to serve meals to the large number of devotees who visited the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple during the two-year Paryaya period.

The ‘Laksha Tulsi Archane’ was performed weekly during his first Paryaya (2002-04), he is planning to perform it daily during his second Paryaya (2018-20). He urged the devotees to cultivate more ‘tulsi’ saplings for this purpose.