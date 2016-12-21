One more arrested in history-sheeter murder case

more-in

The police arrested one person for his alleged involvement in the murder of the history-sheeter Praveen Kulal, on Tuesday.

K.T. Balakrishna, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu that the police had arrested Santosh Madivala alias Ontibettu Santosh in connection with the murder of Praveen Kulal at Perdoor village in Udupi district on Tuesday evening.

The police had already taken two persons – Puttige Santosh and Latheesh Poojary – into custody for their alleged involvement.

“They are continuing to receive treatment in the hospital. They will be formally arrested after their discharge,” Mr. Balakrishna said.

According to the police, Praveen, who was having drinks in a bar at Hiriyadka, was chased and hacked to death allegedly by Santosh and Poojary on December 19.

Since Praveen had fought back with a knife, they were injured and later caught by the police near Puttige village on the same evening and admitted to the District Government Hospital.

According to sources in police department, Ontibettu Santosh too was having drinks with Praveen at the bar and is said to have informed Puttige Santosh and Poojary about his (Kulal’s) location leading to the murder. But after Kulal’s murder, Ontibettu Santosh was absconding.