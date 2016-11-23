Old notes not found in large numbers in Kukke temple hundis as suspected

more-in

Demonetisation has not resulted in “panic” and “clearance” dropping of old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes in the “hundis’ at Kukke Subrahmanya temple, one of the richest Muzrai temples in the State.

The government authorities opened nine “hundis” at the main temple on Tuesday for counting for the first time after November 8.

“We did not find old notes in large numbers as suspected,” Ningaiah, Executive Officer of the temple, told The Hindu. The notes are almost in the same quantity found during the earlier counting.

He said that the temple administration would open the “hundis” at the Aadi Subrahmanya temple, which is a km away from the main temple, on November 24.

The temple’s income from various sources, including from “hundis”, “sevas” and property, in 2015-16 stood at Rs. 88 crore.

It is a prominent temple which attracts film stars, cricketers, politicians, executives from the corporate world and tourists from neighbouring States.

The Executive Officer said that the number of people opting for different “sevas” has come down post-demonetisation as the temple stopped accepting old notes from November 11 for issuing “seva” receipts. This might hit the temple income.

The annual “Shasti’ celebrations at the temple would begin on November 25 and the “Champa Shasti” festival would be celebrated on December 5.