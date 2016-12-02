Official arrested on charge of taking bribe

more-in

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths have found 162 notes of the new Rs. 2,000 denomination with the Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers H. Suresh, who was arrested on Thursday for alleged illegal possession of Rs. 3.74 lakh.

On a tip-off, the sleuths raided the office of Mr. Suresh in Urwa on Thursday and found Rs. 1.12 lakh. The sleuths went to his house and found Rs. 2.62 lakh. Of the total amount found also included some Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB, Sudhir Hegde said that Mr. Suresh had received his transfer order to Bengaluru.

On November 29 and 30 he has received amounts from industrial unit owners in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi after renewal of their licences, Mr. Hegde said.

The ACB sleuths raided Suresh’s office just a few minutes before he was to leave to Bengaluru. Mr. Suresh was taken to his house where Rs. 2.62 lakh was recovered from a cupboard. Mr. Hegde said Mr. Suresh told ACB sleuths that the money was given by two industry unit owners. The officer did not have any explanation for the Rs. 2.62 lakh recovered from the house, he said.

He was produced before a District Sessions Judge, who remanded Mr. Suresh to judicial custody till December 12, Mr. Hegde said.