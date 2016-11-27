No holiday for schools, colleges

more-in

Life in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada on Monday is likely to be normal with buses operating as usual as there will be no holiday for schools and colleges in view of the all-India protest call, Aakrosh Divas, by the Congress and Left parties to protest against the hardship caused to people because of demonetisation.

Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners Association president Nelson Pereira and State Bus Owners Federation president Rajavarma Ballal said that city buses and inter-district private buses will run as usual on Monday.

KSRTC Divisional Controller Vivekanand Hegde said that there will be no disruption of services of city and moffusil buses.

Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha has said in a press note that schools and colleges will function as usual.

Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar and Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase said that adequate security arrangements have been to ensure peace and order. No organisation has given a call for protest or bandh.

District Congress members will hold a protest demonstration in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statute near Town Hall at 10.30 a.m. They will submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner. Pushcart operators and labourers under the aegis of Bunder Shramikara Sangha will take out a protest march in Bunder at 9.30 a.m. and hold a protest meeting near the office of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry.