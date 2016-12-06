Nine get interim bail in bus staff assault case

more-in

The Court of the Second Additional Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) on Monday granted interim bail to all the nine accused charged with assaulting two Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) drivers and a conductor at Padubidri on December 3.

Praveen Kumar R.N., Senior Assistant Public Prosecutor, told The Hindu that all the nine accused appeared before the court on Monday and the court granted them interim bail till Tuesday. The court will hear main objections to the bail on Tuesday, he said.

It may be recalled that a group of nine youth were charged with assaulting two KSRTC bus drivers and a conductor at around 4.45 a.m. at Padubidri on December 3.

According to the police, the bus was moving from Bengaluru to Bhatkal, when it tried to overtake a group of nine youth, who were riding four motorcycles near Mukka. Initially, the motorcyclists did not allow the bus to overtake them. After the driver overtook them, the group got angry, stopped the bus at Padubidri and assaulted the two KSRTC bus drivers and a conductor.

Though the group left the scene after the assault, the police managed to arrest five of them the same day, while the rest of the four were absconding.