Newly-laid Kadri Temple concrete road may not be dug up in future

The concrete road between Mallikatte junction and the Kadri temple was inaugurated in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H_S_Manjunath

It’s unlikely that the newly concretised 850-metre road between Mallikatte junction and the Kadri temple will be dug up for laying a pavement or to install water and electricity connections, as has been the case in the past.

The new road was inaugurated on Saturday. Some portion of the pavement has already been completed. Water lines have been laid on either side of the road which are connected to distribution lines to individual connections. Underground sewerage line is also relaid while ducts are provided to draw other utility lines. MESCOM has proposed to lay underground power cables in the locality.

These are among several features of the new concrete road, which was inaugurated on the first day of the 10-day annual festival of Kadri Manjunatha temple.

The former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily and district in-charge Minister B. Ramanath Rai inaugurated the new road.

Kadri South Councillor D.K. Ashok Kumar said a lot of planning has gone through while concretising the stretch.

“We have ensured that under no circumstance this road is dug up,” Mr. Ashok said.

₹65 lakh was spent on laying a new sewage line that comes with RCC manholes. Then the concreting of the stretch was completed for which the MCC spent ₹3.2 crore. Simultaneously the new water supply pipeline was laid on either side of the road, which will prevent criss-crossing of water supply lines and helps in better regulation of water supply.

Mr. Kumar said the MESCOM has assigned a Bengaluru-based firm the work of laying underground electricity cables at a cost of ₹2 crore. Both these works, Mr. Ashok said, will be taken up after the end of the annual temple festival.