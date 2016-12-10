New govt. medical college for city ruled out

more-in

Health and Family Welfare Minister K.R. Ramesh Kumar said here on Friday that the government is not interested in opening a government medical college on the premises of the Government Wenlock Hospital here. “I prefer having a super speciality unit in the hospital than a medical college which does not help the common man,” he told reporters.

Stating that it was a mistake on the part of the government to give preference for setting up new government medical colleges, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said that there was no gain having such colleges when the graduating students are not willing to work in rural areas. “Needy persons, who greatly rely on government hospitals, will be benefited from having super speciality units. I intend to have super speciality units and strengthen government hospitals in all districts,” he said.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar said that following an understanding arrived in 1954 with the Government Wenlock Hospital, the KMC had provided specialists, diagnostic facility and human resources, while ensuring clinical experience to its students. This arrangement, which comes to an end in 2017, has benefited the KMC and the Wenlock Hospital.

During a meeting here on Friday, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said that the KMC had agreed to build a super speciality block for the Wenlock Hospital. “But I have asked it to run the block and provide super speciality services for the poor,” he said and added that if it agreed to it, then the government will continue the arrangement with the KMC. Mr. Ramesh Kumar said that he was committed to strengthening the Wenlock Hospital.