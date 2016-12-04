NMPT forms committee to examine proposal for deep draft general berth

The New Mangalore Port Trust had decided to hand over the only deep draft general berth to a private operator. | Photo Credit: Arranged

more-in

The New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT), which is under criticism for its decision to hand over the only deep draft general berth to private operator from trade bodies, on Friday decided to constitute a committee to examine the privatisation proposal.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the board of trustees held here, wherein Chairman P.C. Parida noted that members had expressed concern over the impact of privatisation.

The members were also wary about impact on the trade and local employment. Hence, decisions on development of container terminal at Berth No. 14 on PPP mode and approval of model concession agreement are deferred to the next board meeting, he said in a written communique.

Mr. Parida has chosen Port Deputy Chairman Suresh P. Shirwadkar as the convener of the committee with other trustees, Ganesh Rao, Sathyajith Surathkal, Nithin Kumar, Praveen Kumar Bangera, Mohammed Ameen and Sureshchandra Shetty, as the members.

The committee has to submit its report by December 17 so as to place it before the next board meeting, the Chairman said.

Reacting to the development, Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Jeevan Saldanha told The Hindu that eight out of 17 trustees of the board had expressed their opposition to the privatisation move at the meeting. They had urged the chairman to drop the proposal.

Moreover, there is no direction from the Union Ministry of Shipping to go for PPP for the development of Berth No. 14, he said.

He expressed the hope that the committee would recommend against privatisation of the berth, which has been doing robust business as it is. The chairman could very well have dropped the PPP proposal at Friday’s meeting itself but has taken time through constituting the committee, Mr. Saldanha said.

KCCI, Stevedores’ Association, Workers’ Union and others have stiffly been opposing NMPT’s move to hand over berth No. 14 for PPP on the ground that it would snatch away the livelihood of thousands of people depending upon the port.

While most of the berths have been leased out to oil and coal handling, Berth 14 was the only deep draft berth available for general cargo and providing employment to hundreds of people.

If Berth 14 too is privatised, local operators would be left with only 2 per cent of the Port’s business, the Stevedores’ Association had said.