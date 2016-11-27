NDA govt is anti-minority: Catholic Union

more-in

The All India Catholic Union, the apex national organisation of the Catholic laity, on Friday alleged that the NDA government at the Centre is intent on thrusting policies that target religious, linguistic and ethnic minorities.

Union President Lancy D Cunha told reporters here that the demonetisation has been done without planning, bringing hardship to the poor.

He said the measure would not have unearthed black money, but has certainly dealt a serious blow to cooperative banks, personal savings and labourers.

He said the government is targeting the minorities, which is evident in the proposed RSS-inspired New Education Policy and the controversial Uniform Civil Code in which a sort of national referendum is being engineered by the Law Commission of India.

He said the threat to freedom of expression and the use of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act to coerce and silence the civil society are also dangerous signals.