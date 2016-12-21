Move GPs to cashless transactions by March-end, says Karandlaje

more-in

Shobha Karandlaje, MP, on Tuesday directed officers to ensure that all 158 gram panchayats (GPs) in Udupi district shift to cashless transactions by the end of March, 2017.

She was chairing the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting, here.

Earlier, Francis Borgia, Lead District Chief Manager, said that he had directed all the banks to provide Point of Sale (PoS) machines to the Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) of all GPs.

All GPs had accounts in various banks in the district. He had already held Block Level Bankers’ Committee meetings at different places in this regard. Already training was being given to the PDOs on using the POS machines, he said.

Ms. Karandlaje asked when the training of GPs on using POS machines will be completed, Mr. Borgia said that the training was expected to be completed shortly. Training GP personnel to use PoS machines was not difficult, he said.

Priyanka Mary Francis, CEO of zilla panchayat, said that tax collection and payment of water bills would get digitised by the move.

The entire operation of installing PoS was expected to be completed by March 31 but their operation would commence much earlier. Solutions would have to be found for any initial hiccups, she said.

Mr. Borgia said that all customers could take RuPay Cards from the banks so that they could use it for their transactions at GPs.

It was necessary to give more publicity to RuPay Cards. The National Payments Corporation had introduced mobile banking, which did not require a person to have either a smart phone or internet connectivity. A basic mobile phone could be used for mobile banking.

The banks were ready to give training in this regard, if the authorities arranged GP-wise meeting. Mobile banking needed to be populariSed. Halladi village in Kundapur taluk, which has 321 families, will shortly be declared as “100 per cent Digital Village” in the district, Mr. Borgia said

Ms. Francis said that the services of about 70 bank business correspondents could be utilized to popularize digital banking at the GP level.

Ms. Karandlaje said that the PDOs, Village Accountants, Gram Panchayat Presidents and members too should be trained. Good publicity should be given to the cashless transactions and banking, she said.

Mr. Borgia said that people should be told to register their Aadhaar number and mobile telephone numbers with banks else it will be difficult to do cashless banking.