Motorcyclist killed in road accident

The remains of the truck that was burnt along with a motorcycle at Shiroor near Byndoor in Udupi district on Tuesday night.

A motorcyclist was killed on the spot when a truck collided against his motorcycle at Neergadde in Shiroor village on National Highway 66 coming under Byndoor police station limits on Tuesday night.

The motorcycle got stuck to the rear portion of the 10-wheeled truck resulting it being dragged by the truck for nearly two kilometres. The sparks coming from the motorcycle resulted in an outbreak of fire burning down both the truck laden with coal and the motorcycle.

According to the Byndoor police, Lohith Shetty (35) had filled his motorcycle with petrol at a petrol bunk at Neergadde and came on the National Highway, when the 10-wheeled truck moving from Kundapur to Bhatkal hit the motorcycle at around 9.45 p.m. As a result of the collision, Lohith was killed on the spot. But the motorcycle got stuck to the rear portion of the truck.

Santhosh Kaikini, Sub-Inspector of Byndoor police station, said that though the driver knew that the motorcycle had got stuck to the truck, he did not stop, probably because he feared getting beaten by the people and kept on driving for nearly two kilometres.