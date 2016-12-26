Missing woman found

more-in

Eighteen months after she went missing from a house near Puttur, a 45-year-old woman, Umavati, was traced to a house in Napoklu near Madikeri on Friday, by a team of Puttur Rural Police.

According to the police, Umavati, a resident of Olamogaru village, went for work on June 15, 2015. However, she did not return home. Gulabi, who is one of her two children, filed a complaint with the Putur Rural Police.

The police said that police teams were sent to Sullia, Madikeri, Mysuru and some parts of Kerala in search of the woman. On a tip-off, Puttur Rural Police Sub-Inspector Abdul Khader and two constables went to a house in Napoklu and found the woman there on Friday. She was working in a tea estate and was in that house on rent. The police brought her to Puttur where she was counselled by Mahila Saantwana group members and then sent with her husband Krishna Poojary and two children on Sunday, the police said.