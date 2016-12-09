Milagres Cathedral to celebrate platinum jubilee of its building from today

The platinum jubilee celebrations of the Milagres Cathedral church building will begin in Kallianpur on Friday. The church itself is over 300 years old.

Milagres Cathedral Church is all set to celebrate the platinum jubilee of its building at Kallianpur near here for three days from Friday.

A press release issued here by the Udupi Catholic Diocese said that as part of platinum jubilee, various development projects had been initiated. The church itself is over 300 years old.

A new facade was built for the platinum jubilee year. The church roof too had been repaired. Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Catholic Diocese, will bless the newly built church facade on December 12, thereafter offering the Thanksgiving Mass at 10 a.m.

Baptist Menezes, Vicar General of the diocese, Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, Ivan D’Souza, Chief Whip in the Legislative Council, Oscar Feranades, Rajya Sabha member, J.R. Lobo, MLA, Dinakar Babu, president of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat, will be the guests of honour.

A fellowship meal will be served to all those attending the celebrations at 1.30 p.m. The Kalamratha team from Kundapur will perform a Konkani play, “Koni Kaay Unyar Na”, at 6.30 p.m. on the same day.

To mark the occasion, three events will be organised.

The Day of Remembrance of the deceased parishioners will be held at 5.30 p.m. on December 9. Rev. Vincent Ferandes, Rector of Minor Seminary, will offer the Eucharistic mass, followed by candle light procession and prayers in the cemetery.

The Day of Religious will be held at 4.30 p.m. on December 10. Mr. Menezes will be offer the Eucharistic mass, followed by a felicitation programme.

sThe Day of Youth will be held at 11 a.m. on December 11. Dr. Lobo will offer the Eucharistic mass, the release said.