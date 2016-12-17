Meeting focuses on development of beaches in Coastal districts

more-in

Naveen Raj Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, chaired a meeting on development of tourism in Coastal Karnataka comprising Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts, here on Friday.

T. Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district, K.G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, and S.S. Nakul, Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada, participated in the meeting.

There was detailed discussion on development of select beaches in these three districts. Mr. Singh directed the Deputy Commissioners to provide basic facilities in these beaches with the help of Land Army.

N. Manjula, Director of Tourism Department, and other departmental officers were also present at the meeting.

After the meeting, all these officers visited the Malpe beach here and witnessed the developmental initiatives taken at the beach. They also watched the operation of the beach cleaning machine at the Malpe beach.