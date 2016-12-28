Meet on Western Ghats conservation from today

more-in

A four-day international lake conference with a focus on “conservation and sustainable management of ecologically sensitive regions in the Western Ghats” will begin at Moodbidri on Wednesday.

Organised by Energy and Wetlands Research Group, Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and Alva’s Education Foundation, it would be the 10th biennial lake international conference, a release said.

The venue of the conference is V.S. Acharya auditorium, Vidyagiri.

The conference is aimed at assessing the status and conservation aspects of wetlands, lakes, tanks, ponds, swamps, streams and rivers in the Western Ghats. There would be presentation by researchers, practitioners, students of case studies. K. Byrappa, Vice-Chancellor, Mangalore University, would inaugurate the conference. T.V. Ramachandra, professor, Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, would deliver the keynote address.

The conference would feature an exhibition of software and hardware related to restoration and monitoring technologies, water quality analysis, geographic information system, global positioning system, remote sensing, image processing and cartography.

Anil Madhav Dave, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, would attend the valedictory function at 2 p.m. on December 30.

There would be a session on rejuvenation of Moodbidri Lake on December 31 at the thousand pillar Jain temple at 9.30 a.m.