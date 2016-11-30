Medical aid to mark Pejawar seer’s 79th peetharohana

more-in

Assistance worth Rs. 10 lakh to be given to eligible poor patients

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of the Paryaya Pejawar Mutt said here on Tuesday that medical aid worth Rs. 10 lakh would be given to eligible poor patients at a function to mark the 79th anniversary of his peetharohana (ascension as seer of the Pejawar Mutt) at Rajangana here from December 7 to 9.

Addressing presspersons, the Pejawar seer said that this medical aid of Rs. 10 lakh would be distributed on December 8. Hence, people could apply in person or write with a report from their doctor to Paryaya Pejawar Mutt, Sri Krishna Mutt, Udupi.

These applications would be screened by the mutt and only eligible candidates would be chosen for the aid. The applications should reach the mutt on or before December 4.

So far, he had paid Rs. 10 lakh as medical aid to 200 poor patients in the last 10 months since he took charge as the Paryaya seer for the fifth time.

A free dispensary was being run by the Sri Krishna Mutt near the Kanaka Gopura, where poor patients were being given free treatment from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

This dispensary had been started during his second Paryaya period in 1968, he said.

Homas

As many as 108 homas would be held to mark the peetharohana celebrations on the premises of Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple from December 7 to 9. A large number of scholars and priests will participate in the rituals related to these homas. The objective of these homas was welfare of the mankind. The purnahuti of these homas would be held at 10 a.m. on all three days, the seer said.