Manipal varsity moves up in global ranking

Manipal University is moving closer to its goal of being among the top 200 universities globally by 2020. A press release issued by the university here stated that in the Times Higher Education BRICS & Emerging Economies University Rankings 2017, announced on Thursday, Manipal University has been ranked in the 251-300 band.

“Manipal’s steady progress up the ranking ladder in the last two years has ensured that we are in the elite company of the best universities in the world. This drive has come from an upsurge in research and internationalisation. With this achievement, we feel Manipal University should now be classified as a world class university by the Government of India,” said H. Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor of Manipal University.

The ranking includes only institutions in countries classified as “advanced emerging”, “secondary emerging” or “frontier” by FTSE, including the BRICS nations of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. India is classified in the secondary emerging category by FTSE. The other countries in the category are — Chile, China, Colombia, Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan, Peru, The Philippines, Qatar, Russia, and UAE. These rankings use the same 13 performance indicators as the flagship Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings to judge institutions across core missions — teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. But they are recalibrated to reflect the development priorities of universities in emerging economies.

This year’s table includes 41 countries, up from 35 last year, and for the first time, the ranking includes 300 universities. Manipal University has been pursuing each of these performance indicators aggressively for better outcomes in ranking in the coming years, the release added.