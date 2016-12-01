Manipal Varsity signs MoU with trust to run hospital in Kateel

more-in

The Manipal University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mumbai-based Sanjeevani Charitable Trust, here on Wednesday to construct and run a 100-bed secondary hospital at Kateel near Mangaluru.

A press release issued by the Manipal University here said that the hospital will be named “Kateel Sanjeevani Hospital.” While the trust will construct the hospital to provide medical benefits to the economically poor sections of society, Manipal University will manage and run it. As per the MoU, an advisory board of nine members will be constituted. Two members will be representatives of the Sanjeevani Trust, five will be from Manipal University, one from Kateel Temple and one prominent person from the locality. The signatories to the MoU were Narayana Sabhahit, Registrar, Manipal University and Suresh Rao, Trustee, Sanjeevani Trust.

H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of Manipal University, H. Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, M. Dayananda, Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, Anand Venugopal, Medical Superintendent, Kasturba Hospital, Mangaluru, and others from Manipal University, were present on the occasion. Representing the Kateel Shri Durgaparmeshwari Temple Trust were Vidwan Harinarayandas Asranna, chief priest and K. Ravindranath Poonja, Trustee.